Google To Kids: ‘Don’t Post Anything You Wouldn’t Want Grandma To See’

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With more and more teens on social media and the internet, Google and schools are taking it into their hands to make sure kids access what they need online in the right way.

That’s why Representative Carlos Curbelo and Google teamed up with W.R. Middle School in Miami to speak to the students about social media, the Internet, and its dangers.

Google representatives said that 93 percent of middle schoolers admit to using the Internet every day. It was news that Representative Curbelo was not shocked to hear.

“It does not surprise me at all. I thought it would be higher. When I asked today, they all raised their hands,” said Curbelo.

W.R. Middle School Principal Allen Breeding said, “It’s rampant. You really do see a lot of students that are sending pictures, sending inappropriate messages and they don’t really think of the consequences or the ramifications that come along with it.”

Through a series of games and engaging Google representatives, the middle schooler’s learned key tips on how to keep themselves and others protected on social media and the internet.

Charlotte Smith, a Google representative said, “We talk to them in a very real way and we give them practical skills that they can go home and use just like that.”

Although the online safety roadshow is a first at the school, Smith left the teens with some long-lasting advice.

“You know, sometimes it’s easy to just say something on Facebook or social media. We always like to say, don’t post anything you wouldn’t want your grandmother to see,” said Smith.

The middle schoolers learned a lot of great tips but the most important was to treat others the way you want to be treated through social media and the Internet.