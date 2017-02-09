Exclusive: South Miami Resident Says Car Burglars ‘Need To Be Dealt With Severely’

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A South Miami resident is worried the car burglars who hit up his neighborhood will move on to robbing “your house and take things from your yard.”

New surveillance tape exclusively obtained by CBS4’s Peter D’oench shows how quickly they move.

“They went in to my car and took everything from the middle and upper box,” said Gary Costales.

Eight South Miami homeowners, including Costales and Frances Meltzer were victimized early Tuesday.

“It’s pretty desperate. They appear to be just kids although they didn’t take my bicycle,” Meltzer said.

While Meltzer had nothing taken and Costales just lost change, police said a gun was stolen from someone’s vehicle.

“I think they need to be dealt with severely so this can serve as a deterrent against others to do this. The next step is they going to rob your house and take things from your yard. It’s a personal violation,” Costales said.

According to South Miami Police Chief Rene Landa, in all eight cases the vehicles were unlocked. He said that’s what groups of organized car hoppers look for in this crime of opportunity.

“They’re trying door handles because they don’t want to leave any prints when they break a glass. They don’t want to leave any DNA. So they just try the door handle and move to another car if it’s locked,” he said.

Landa also believes the two criminals caught on camera burglarized eight vehicles in Pinecrest and two cars in Coral Gables in the same morning.

South Miami police knocked on doors and walked around the victims’ neighborhood near SW 81st Street and 59th Avenue passing out crime prevention flyers.

“Without doubt, you can’t leave valuables in your car. You have to lock your doors,” Landa said.

Detectives have a slogan here: “lock your doors to keep what’s yours.”

Landa said this crime of car hopping has sky rocketed in the past 5 years.

“It’s a really big thing around this country, people between 1 and 5 o’clock. They’re going to try everything. When they open your door handle and they take everything, sunglasses, change, your GPS,” Landa said.

He’s spoken to the city commission about it.

If you can help find these criminals, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.