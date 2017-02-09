Deputies Discover SUV Matching Description In I-95 Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BOYNTON BEACH (CBSMiami) –Deputies say they have recovered a vehicle that matches the description of a car involved in a deadly shooting on I-95 in Boynton Beach.

Thursday morning, deputies confirmed they recovered the vehicle but they are not sure if it belongs to the person wanted in the case.

Deputies said they were looking for a gray SUV and a man described as dark-skinned with his hair pulled back and a thin build who was reportedly shooting.

The incident left a man dead in traffic and bullet holes in a second car Wednesday.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of a white SUV was shot and killed as he was driving eastbound on the I-95 overpass of Gateway Boulevard.

“The car was off the median. The window was smashed,” explained Serge Montejo. “First I thought it was an accident. Then I realized it was something afar.”

The assailant was in the passenger’s seat of the gray SUV as, witnesses said, it headed north on I-95 where there was an encounter with a second vehicle – a dark BMW.

“I hear, ‘pop, pop, pop,’” said Ryan Anderson.

Anderson watched as the shooter opened fire on the BMW, but no one in that vehicle was hurt.

“I think a shell casing hit my window, I am pretty sure,” he said. “I ducked and swerved off the freeway.”

The driver of the BMW pulled over at the Lantana exit of I-95 where sheriff’s deputies responded.

Investigators aren’t saying how the shootings are tied.

If you have any information on either of the incidents, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.