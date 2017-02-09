BBQ Thieves Swipe Chef’s Smoker Grill

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – A thief almost got run over while stealing a huge barrel-style barbecue grill from a parking lot in West Park.
It happened January 20th, around 3:30 a.m., in a parking lot in the 2400 block of SW 56th Street in West Park. Security cameras were rolling when a white cargo van pulled into the lot and two men got out and got to work.
The grill, worth about $6,000, belongs to a Chef Tally food truck and catering business.
In order to steal it, they first had to move Chef Tally’s box truck out of the way.
On the video, one man can be seen working under the truck when all of the sudden it lurches backward, almost rolling over him.
Once the truck was moved, they hitched the grill’s trailer to their van and drove off.
