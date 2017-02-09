Ajayi On Super Bowl Comeback: “I Couldn’t Watch It Anymore, I Was Disgusted”

Miami Dolphins Pro Bowl running back, Jay Ajayi joined the Hochman, Crowder and Krantz Show on 560 WQAM to discuss his breakout season, giving back to the community and why he left Super Bowl LI early. He also talks about how it felt seeing Ryan Tannehill go down with his season-ending injury.
On the Pro Bowl- “That experience was amazing. I got to meet so many great players around the league. A cool moment for me was getting to chat with Ray Lewis and Jerome Bettis.”
On giving back to the community- “I definitely want to give back to the community. I started my own foundation as well.”
On where he was watching the Super Bowl- “I was watching it in the North end zone of the Super Bowl and I had to leave. I couldn’t watch it anymore; I was disgusted [at the Patriots comeback].”
On building on his strong season- “I think for me, it’s always trying to do better. I was able to have a successful year this year, now it is showing what more can I do and consistency.”
