Air Force Vet Admits To Shooting Ex, Claims He Didn’t Want Her Dead

CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – Closing arguments are scheduled for Thursday in the trial of a retired Air Force major who is accused of shooting his ex-wife in front of the couple’s four-year-old son.

On Wednesday, Thomas Maffei’s ex, Katherine Ranta, relieved the incident in court, telling the jury how he shot her and her father. Ranta testified that her son pleaded with his father to stop.

“He said, ‘don’t do it daddy, don’t shoot mommy,’” said Ranta.

Maffei has admitted to the double shooting but claims it was not pre-meditated attempted murder.

“If there were any intent to murder, they would be dead. He had at least 15 minutes to murder them,” said Maffei’s attorney Fred Haddad.

Haddad said Maffei suffered from a whole host of problems after his military service in Iraq and the day of the shooting he suffered from involuntary intoxication.

“Mr. Maffei had already a confirmed diagnosis of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), major depression and panic disorder,” said Psychiatrist Dr. David Kramer.

On the day of the shooting, the jury heard that Maffei went to the VA clinic for severe insomnia. He was extremely anxious, depressed, and had panic attacks.

An expert on the stand said Maffei was on pain medication and was then put on more drugs.

“I have every reason to believe that he had been, in his system, a significant amount of opiate, pain medication and a new prescription for clonazepam that had been prescribed hours before,” said Dr. Kramer.

The argument is it was those drugs combined that lead to the double shooting.

If convicted of the most serious charges, Maffei could spend the rest of his life in prison.