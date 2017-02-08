Survivor’s Biggest Game Changers Return For 34th Season

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Twenty of Survivor’s biggest game changers are returning for the show’s 34th season.
This Spring’s edition, themed “Game Changers,” will have those castaways who helped evolve the game and showed a willingness to risk it all to be the “sole survivor.”
Two groups of 10 will be forced to outwit, outplay and outlast each other in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji.
The show, which premieres Wednesday, March 8th, includes local castaways like Troyzan Robertson from Miami, Florida, who played on Season 24: One World and finished 8th in the competition.
Brad Culpepper, 47, is another castaway from South Florida. Culpepper calls Tampa home and played on Season 27: Blood vs. Water where he finished in 15th place out of 20.
The two-hour premiere of the show marks the 500th episode of the series which began in the Summer of 2000.
“When we started this adventure, I don’t think anybody would have predicted we’d still be going strong 17 years later!” said host and executive producer Jeff Probst. “I’m as enthusiastic as ever and love the relationship we have with our audience. I think SURVIVOR fans are really going to enjoy this season.”
Don’t miss the two-hour premiere Wednesday, March 8th on CBS4.