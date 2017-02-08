Rowe On Panthers Top Line: “The Chemistry Is So Strong With Those Guys”

Florida Panthers general manager and interim head coach, Tom Rowe joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to preview Thursday’s matchup against the Los Angeles Kings. They also discuss the Panthers finally being healthy and having no players on IR for the first time this season, and the flexibility it gives to a suddenly deep roster.
On having everyone healthy- “It’s what we planned going back a year ago, a little more transition and putting the puck up to our forwards. We felt the combination would be really good once we got it all together.”
On Florida’s top line- “With Jagr, Barkov and Huberdeau, we were a little surprised how quickly they got it all back. The chemistry is so strong with those guys.”
On Panthers’ depth- “We adjusted our 3rd and 4th lines which have given us great minutes.”
On opposing teams having to face healthy Panthers squad- “Now they have to decide who they want to check, it really did give us more options than we have had before.”
On being able to roll four lines- “We usually look at it between every period, when we had all the injuries we were giving [Vincent] Trocheck 25 minutes. We were leaning heavy on Riley Smith. That was what was so demanding on the guys, giving those forwards so many minutes. Now distributing the minutes more definitely lightens the load.”
