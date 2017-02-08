Road Rage Shooting May Have Been “Stand Your Ground” Case

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The proverbial jury is still out on a suspected ‘road rage’ shooting on a Miami bridge on Tuesday which sent one man to the hospital.
Witnesses reportedly told police the man who was shot apparently got out of a white Chevy pickup began arguing with the driver of gray Chevy SUV on the NW 12th Avenue bridge near NW 7th Street close to Marlins Park.
The pickup driver, later identified as 62-year old Ciro Luis Iglesias, ended up being shot by the driver of the SUV.
Iglesias was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.
“No one is being called a suspect or a victim at this point,” said Miami Police Lt. Freddie Cruz. “We are investigating and consulting with the state attorney.”
Attorney Simon Steckel, who does not represent either man in this incident, said this may up end up being a “stand your ground” situation.
Cruz said they are looking at all options, including one where Iglesias may have been armed with some type of tool when he got out of his truck to confront the SUV driver.
Iglesias family said he install gas appliances for a living and has lived in the same Little Havana duplex for the last 34 years. Police have not released the name of the person who shot him.