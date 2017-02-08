Pro Beach Volleyball Tour Invades Fort Lauderdale Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – If you’re looking for some fun in the sun, the Swatch Beach Volleyball Tour is hitting Fort Lauderdale Beach and bringing the best players in the world to South Florida.

The tournament is currently underway and runs through the weekend.

“The best way to fall in love with beach volleyball is to see it live,” said Olympic gold medalist Kerri Walsh Jennings.

The Swatch Beach Volleyball Tour has set up shop on Fort Lauderdale Beach with $600,000 prize money on the line.

“This Swatch major series is a very, very big deal,” said Walsh Jennings. “The highest level of volleyball from around the world. All the Olympians you saw last summer are here competing for the championship.”

Olympic gold medalists like Walsh Jennings and Phil Dalhausser highlight the field, but the back drop of the international food menu and of course those sexy South Florida beach vibes really steal the show.

“Driving down the street, this is a sexy town,” said Walsh Jennings. “I don’t care if people are coming out for the sex appeal of the sport. It is a sexy sport but we’re also very professional and take that very seriously, our uniforms. If the sex appeal gets you out, the performance of the athletes and the heart of the athletes will keep you here. I have no doubt about that.”

One of the coolest things about this event is you can sit right next to all of the action on the beach or jump in the 3500 seat stadium and watch every bump, set and spike.

“This is what’s great about our sport is you’re literally right on top of the court and if you go on the outside court you’re 20 feet from the court,” said Dalhausser. “All the fans have access to the athletes so you get pictures, autographs, whatever you want.”

If you want VIP seating in the shade just go to swatchmajorseries.com or if you want to hang out in the sun, admission is free.