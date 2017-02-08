Miami Boat Show Striving To Make Experience More Convenient For Visitors

February 8, 2017 4:30 PM By Dave Warren
Filed Under: Dave Warren, Miami Boat Show, Miami Marine Stadium

MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – What’s called the largest floating 100% temporary marina will soon be filled with over 1,000 boats.

The Miami Boat show returns to the Marine Stadium for its second year. What better way to get to a boat show then on a boat.

With limited parking that’s already reserved, organizers have expanded the number of buses and boats to make it easier to get to the show.

“So it will be easier to take the taxis here,” said Miami Boat Show Manager Ben Wold. “We have the capacity to move 125,000 people. We’ve increased the shuttle buses so the transportation should be fixed.”

An added fixture to this year’s show is food trucks, plus carts and even a floating lounge.

The goal is to make sure visitors are just a few steps away from great food and drinks.

“We’ve developed a well-balanced program from simple food trucks to portable carts to sit down restaurants,” said Shawn O’Keefe with Great Performances Catering. “It’s a mecca of food and beverage options.”

With over 100,000 people expected to attend this year’s show, organizers hope to take what they learned last year to make this year’s show even better on land and on the water.

