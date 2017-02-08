Marijuana Hidden Inside Fake Key Limes, Watermelons

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
PHARR, TEXAS (CBSMiami) — What looked like Key Limes from afar, ended up being 4,000 pounds of marijuana.
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials in Texas found the smuggled drugs inside a tractor-trailer coming through the U.S. – Mexico border on January 30th.
When peeled, the lime green balls showed a ball of weed but they hard to spot since they were mixed in with real Key Limes.
Officers used a canine team and an imaging system to find the drugs which have a street value of nearly $800,000.
Homeland Security is investigating the find.
The discovery came days after officers also discovered fake watermelons that had 3,000 pounds of marijuana. The fake watermelons were also hidden among the real fruit inside a tractor-trailer.