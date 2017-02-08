Man Taking Nap In Dumpster Get Stuck In Garbage Truck

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TAMPA (CBSMiami) — A man sleeping in a dumpster ended up trapped inside a garbage truck in Tampa Wednesday morning.
The man was sleeping in the dumpster when its contents were dumped into the truck, according to CBS-affiliate WTSP.
A Waste Management driver, making rounds, realized there was a man calling for help inside the truck prompting the rescue.
Emergency crews were able to free the man around 7 a.m. and take him away on a stretcher.
His condition is unknown at this time.