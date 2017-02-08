Man Taking Nap In Dumpster Get Stuck In Garbage Truck

February 8, 2017 10:54 AM
Filed Under: Dump Truck, Florida, Tampa

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami) — A man sleeping in a dumpster ended up trapped inside a garbage truck in Tampa Wednesday morning.

The man was sleeping in the dumpster when its contents were dumped into the truck, according to CBS-affiliate WTSP.

A Waste Management driver, making rounds, realized there was a man calling for help inside the truck prompting the rescue.

Emergency crews were able to free the man around 7 a.m. and take him away on a stretcher.

His condition is unknown at this time.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia