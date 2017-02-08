Kelly On Dolphins: “They’ll Be Shoppers In Free Agency”

February 8, 2017 3:36 PM
Sun Sentinel Miami Dolphins beat writer, Omar Kelly joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Dolphins draft prospects and the NFL Combine. They also talk about Adam Gase’s experience with Nick Saban.

On the Dolphins and free agency- “They’re going to have roughly 48 million in space.”

“The Branden Albert situation I think is on the fence. They will ask him to take a pay cut. I think they’ll be shoppers in free agency.”

“I’m sure most Dolphins fans will say they can do better but Jelani [Jenkins] can come super cheap.”

On the Dolphins and the NFL Draft- “There are going to be 17 teams shopping for Linebackers. Unfortunately a lot of those teams that need them, are selecting before [the Dolphins] in the NFL draft.”

“I believe this is a deep draft. It’s about three rounds deep. It all comes down to how you execute that draft. It’s a little too early to predict what’s going to happen.”

On former Alabama tight end OJ Howard- “I’m not selecting a tight end in the first round unless he’s a franchise changing guy.”

On Kenny Stills- “He’s going to be in the $35 million, $6-6.5 per year range. I don’t know if he’s going to be re-signed. To me he’s not a priority resign depending on his price.”

“Kenny is a nice piece, but it’s not like you don’t have options or alternatives. You’re going to have to pay Jarvis [Landry], re-up DeVante [Parker] in two years. Kenny Stills deserves every dollar he makes in the next few years. Unfortunately it may not be with the Dolphins.”

