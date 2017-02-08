Flower Inspections Crank Up At MIA Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — With love in the air and Valentine’s Day less than a week away, more flowers than people have touched down at Miami International Airport in recent days.
The majority of the flowers have been flown in from Colombia, Ecuador and other parts of South America.
But before they can be shipped out they must be inspected by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agents who check for things that could harm the agricultural and floral industries in this country, like diseases and certain insects.
Since most of the incoming flowers are destined for Valentine’s Day bouquets and displays, the inspections are done with special care. Inspectors say they take their time and handle with care so when the flowers end up on someone’s table or in a vase they’re actually in good shape.”
During the inspection, each batch of stems is given a couple of taps to see what falls out. Sometimes they find bugs, but there have been other surprises too – like snakes.
Nationwide, nearly a billion flowers will enter the country in the three weeks before Valentine’s Day with about half of them ending up in refrigerated storage facilities in South Florida.