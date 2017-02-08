Disney Announces Opening Date Of Pandora At Animal Kingdom

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
ORLANDO (CBSMiami) – This summer visitors to the Walt Disney World Resort will be able to travel to a land of wonder and beauty as the “World Of Avatar” opens at the Animal Kingdom.
During a company shareholders meeting, Disney CEO Bob Iger announced the park’s newest addition open May 27th.
Inspired by Academy-award winning filmmaker James Cameron’s box-office hit, “AVATAR,” the new 12-acre land will immerse guests in the lush world of Pandora where they can take part in two new adventures.
In Avatar Flight of Passage, guests will ride flying banshees in a soaring flight through the jungles and floating mountains, and over the majestic oceans of this colorful world.
On the family-friendly Na’vi River Journey guests “will sail down a sacred river hidden within a glowing rainforest. The expedition will end in an unforgettable encounter with a Na’vi Shaman, a figure who has a deep connection to the life force of Pandora,” according to a statement from Disney.
Guests will be able to check out some ‘native cuisine’ at the Satu’li Canteen, grab a drink at Pongu Pongu, and shop for “Na’vi cultural items, toys, science kits, and more” at Windtraders.