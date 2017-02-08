Cifu On Panthers Playoff Chances: “No One Is Running Away With This Thing”

Florida Panthers Co-Owner, Doug Cifu joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Cats getting back on the ice Thursday following their ‘bye week’. They also talk about the season up until this point, getting injured players back in the lineup and making a playoff push.
On the five days off- “In a way, it kind of came at a good time. We got our lineup.”
On the season- “We’re a couple points out of a playoff spot. No one is running away with this thing. We have a punchers chance.”
“We haven’t had the bodies on the ice. Now we’re going to see it.”
On the Panthers offense- “We have struggled to have out forwards consistently score.”
On upset Cats fans- “Next time you see me in the arena, come yell at me about Erik Gudbranson. I love it. It means you care.”
On Jonathan Huberdeau- “Having him come back, the kid is sky high and pumped.”
