WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Cifu On Panthers Playoff Chances: “No One Is Running Away With This Thing”

February 8, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Florida Panthers, NHL

Interviews-wqam

Florida Panthers Co-Owner, Doug Cifu joined the Big O Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Cats getting back on the ice Thursday following their ‘bye week’. They also talk about the season up until this point, getting injured players back in the lineup and making a playoff push.

On the five days off- “In a way, it kind of came at a good time. We got our lineup.”

On the season- “We’re a couple points out of a playoff spot. No one is running away with this thing. We have a punchers chance.”

“We haven’t had the bodies on the ice. Now we’re going to see it.”

On the Panthers offense- “We have struggled to have out forwards consistently score.”

On upset Cats fans- “Next time you see me in the arena, come yell at me about Erik Gudbranson. I love it. It means you care.”

On Jonathan Huberdeau- “Having him come back, the kid is sky high and pumped.”

Follow WQAM on Twitter | Facebook

More from Big O Show
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia