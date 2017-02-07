Woman Testifies Against Ex-Husband In Attempted Double Murder Trial

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
CORAL SPRINGS (CBSMiami) – A trial began for a retired Air Force major who’s accused of trying to murder his wife and her father in Coral Springs.
Katherine Ranta was separated from her then husband, Retired Air Force Maj. Thomas Maffei, when police say he showed up at her Coral Springs apartment on a November night four years ago.
Police said he fired a semi-automatic pistol through the front door before shoving his way in.
Investigators said it happened in front of the couple’s 4-year-old son.
“He said, ‘Don’t do it, don’t shoot mommy,’” Ranta recalled while crying on the stand.
Ranta was shot in the hand and chest.
Her father, who was also shot in the arm and chest, tearfully described facing death, bleeding and running from the apartment with his grandson to a parking lot full of police.
Maffei’s defense: he was suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder from serving in Iraq and was heavily medicated the night he went to the apartment.