WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at Noon

Trial Set For Haitian Coup Leader On Drug Charges

February 7, 2017 12:06 PM
Filed Under: drug charges, Haiti

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A former Haitian police chief and recent senator-elect will head to trial ths Spring on U.S. drug trafficking case.

Guy Philippe was flown to the U.S. last month after his arrest in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince during a live radio show. He previously pleaded not guilty to drug smuggling and money laundering conspiracy charges that carry a maximum life prison sentence.

On Monday, a federal judge set an April 3rd trial date.

Supporters say the 48-year-old Philippe is innocent and blamed his arrest on political foes. Philippe was recently elected to the Haitian Senate, which they claim should give him immunity from prosecution.

In 2004, Philippe was one of the leaders of an uprising that ousted then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia