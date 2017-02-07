Trial Set For Haitian Coup Leader On Drug Charges

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami/AP) — A former Haitian police chief and recent senator-elect will head to trial ths Spring on U.S. drug trafficking case.
Guy Philippe was flown to the U.S. last month after his arrest in the Haitian capital of Port-au-Prince during a live radio show. He previously pleaded not guilty to drug smuggling and money laundering conspiracy charges that carry a maximum life prison sentence.
On Monday, a federal judge set an April 3rd trial date.
Supporters say the 48-year-old Philippe is innocent and blamed his arrest on political foes. Philippe was recently elected to the Haitian Senate, which they claim should give him immunity from prosecution.
In 2004, Philippe was one of the leaders of an uprising that ousted then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide.