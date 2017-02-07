Trader Joe’s Coming To South Beach

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI BEACH (CBSMiami) – It will be trendy meets ‘tasty’ next year when Trader Joe’s opens a new store in Miami Beach.
The California-based grocery chain, which has an almost cult-like following, will be on the corner of 17th Street and West Avenue within a new South Beach mixed-use development, 17 West. It is slated to open the second half of 2018.
There are currently 18 Trader Joe’s locations throughout the state.
The grocer carries more than 4,000 items under their Trader Joe’s private label including Trader José’s salsas and Trader Giotto’s marinara sauces. The private label that means it’s free of artificial colors, flavors, ingredients, and preservatives.
Some of the most popular are “Two Buck Chuck,” bottles of wine for 2.99 a pop and Trader Joe’s famous cookie butter products.