Slithery Surprise In Homestead

February 7, 2017 6:51 AM
Filed Under: Homestead, Miami-Dade Fire-Rescue, Python, Snake

HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – A slithery surprise was found near an unused golf course in Homestead.

When members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Venom One team checked out reports of a large snake hanging out at the course off East Palm Drive they discovered a ten and a half foot Burmese python.

Lt. Scott Mulling reached into the brush and was able to capture it.

According to witnesses, the snake had been spotted earlier near a school by a couple of kids that were walking by.

The snake will be turned over to FWC biologists.

