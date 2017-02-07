Slithery Surprise In Homestead

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – A slithery surprise was found near an unused golf course in Homestead.
When members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue’s Venom One team checked out reports of a large snake hanging out at the course off East Palm Drive they discovered a ten and a half foot Burmese python.
Lt. Scott Mulling reached into the brush and was able to capture it.
According to witnesses, the snake had been spotted earlier near a school by a couple of kids that were walking by.
The snake will be turned over to FWC biologists.