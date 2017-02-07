Publix Stops Offering Free Slice Of Deli Meat

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
TAMPA BAY (CBSMiami) – Somewhere in the world Ickey Woods is crying at the news Publix will no longer be offering free slices of meat at its deli counters.
According to the Tampa Bay Times, the “Shopping Is Pleasure” chain is nixing the longtime deli tradition.
Publix’s media relations manager Brian West says the change is starting with a dozen delis in Central and southwest Florida.
But while the clerk won’t be rushing to hand you a free slice of salami, there’s still a work around to taste that turkey.
“If the customer would like the free sample, they just need to ask the associate,” West said. “In fact, customers can always ask for a sample of any item we have. That’s one of the best ways to introduce our customers to new things, and it’s a big part of the shopping experience at Publix.”