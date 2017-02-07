Panthers To Wear White On Marlins Takeover Night

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The Florida Panthers are currently in the middle of their obligatory 5-day ‘bye’ week, which every team in the NHL will have at some point this season.

The Panthers will be back in action on Thursday night when they host the Los Angeles Kings at the BB&T Center.

Florida is riding a three-game winning streak and boasting an injury-free lineup for the first time all season.

A full roster isn’t the only way the Panthers will look a little different against the Kings.

Florida will wear their ‘road’ white jerseys, something that hasn’t been done for a home game since the team changed its uniform and logo.

Wearing white for home games was the norm in the NHL from 1970 until 2003, when the league decided to change things up and have teams wear their darker jerseys at home.

MARLINS TAKEOVER NIGHT

Baseball season is right around the corner.

The Miami Marlins will begin spring training next week, with pitchers and catchers reporting on February 13th and position players coming in four days later.

But before they hit the diamond for the first time this year, several members of the Marlins will be at Thursday’s Panthers game for Marlins Takeover Night.

Dee Gordon, Tom Koehler, JT Realmuto and Derek Dietrich, as well as Billy the Marlin, will be in attendance and will around for special meet and greets with fans.

The Panthers will also be hosting an in-game auction featuring five game worn Jose Fernandez warm-up jerseys worn by Florida players on Opening Night in honor of Jose.

Part of the proceeds from the auction will go to the JDF16 Foundation.

The Panthers are offering special ticket packages for the game that include perks with the Marlins players.

CATS & COCKTAILS

Last Wednesday the Panthers held their second annual Cats & Cocktails fundraising event.

Players, coaches and media personalities were on hand to mingle and interact with fans, supporters and corporate partners.

The event raised over $150,000 for the Florida Panthers Foundation.

“We are thrilled we were able to have the second annual Cats & Cocktails event and extremely pleased with the money we raised for the foundation,” Executive Director of the Florida Panthers Foundation Lauren Simone said. “We doubled profits in the live auction from last year and hope to grow this event every year to raise money for the South Florida community.”

Auction items included a night at a Miami Heat game with Aleksander Barkov and Jonathan Huberdeau, a trip to Prime Cigar with Jason Demers and Alex Petrovic, exclusive autographed artwork and memorabilia and other fan experiences.