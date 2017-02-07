Protests Continue As Dade Commissioners Take Up Mayor’s Immigration Decision

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami-Dade commissioners will gather for the first time since the mayor adopted a policy which undid its status as a ‘sanctuary city.’

The policy ordering illegal immigrants to be detained indefinitely for the federal government has caused protests. Critics say Mayor Carlos Gimenez gave in too quickly after President Donald Trump threatened to pull funding for ‘sanctuary cities.’

Protests were again planned Tuesday. This time outside the Miami-Dade County Commissioners Chamber.

They come a day after the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) said Mayor Gimenez may have misread the law and the risk of losing federal aid, according to our news partners at the Miami Herald.

The group wrote a 10-page letter to county commissioners Monday saying, “The County should not give in to President Trump’s bluster.”

It went on, “Although Mayor Gimenez and others may have been misled to believe otherwise, Miami-Dade does not risk the loss of any federal funding…”

Before, the county refused to detain an inmate indefinitely if they were in the country illegally. The county would only detain them indefinitely if the federal government said they would reimburse their costs for doing that. That changed after the president’s order.

The group argues Miami-Dade’s original policy did not conflict with Trump’s order saying it cited a federal statute that requires local governments to share citizenship information with ICE.

“Regrettably,” the letter says, “the Mayor appears to have been duped.”

The group is urging citizens to call their county commissioners and lobby them to overturn the mayor’s decision.

Mayor Gimenez issued the directive back on January 26th and continues to defend his decision saying the county could have lost $355 million in funding.

Gimenez said they never claimed Miami-Dade County was a ‘sanctuary city,’ despite being on the Department of Justice’s official list.

The mayor has said he needs commissioners to approve his order for it to stick.

While the commission had called a special meeting for February 17th to review the mayor’s order, they are expected to address the matter at Tuesday’s meeting.

Since the mayor’s directive, Miami-Dade jails have processed 27 detention requests. If it keeps going at this pace, that means more than 1,000 people could be held for ICE before the end of the year.

