Larranaga On Bruce Brown: As A Freshman “There’s So Much To Learn”

February 7, 2017 12:33 PM
Filed Under: 560 WQAM, Miami Hurricanes, NCAA

Miami Hurricanes head basketball coach, Jim Larranaga joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to recap the Canes’ comeback win against NC State and to preview tomorrow’s matchup against Virginia Tech.

On the Hurricanes work ethic- “You can tell when a guy is really focus and playing well, there’s a good chance if he’s doing it in practice its showing up in the game.”

On freshman Bruce Brown- “It’s a process, just like anything, as a freshman you think you know a lot but then you realize there’s so much to learn.”

On Miami’s game against Virginia Tech- “Every game is important; VT presents all sorts of problems for us.”

