Kelly On Dolphins: “I Expect Them To Be Aggressive In Free Agency”

Miami Dolphins columnist for the Sun-Sentinel, Omar Kelly joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to discuss the Dolphins upcoming offseason, including free agency, the NFL Draft and free agent possibilities. They also talk about Omar’s article on Antonio Brown likely leaving Pittsburgh.
On the Dolphins season- “They had a lot of success with a new offense that took other team’s time to get used to. They made opportunistic plays and that’s hard to maintain. They need to get better especially when other teams in your division are getting better.”
On Miami’s salary cap space heading into free agency- “They’re pretty good. The Dolphins should have about $46.5 million of cap space after they make their cuts. They will probably spend about $35 million on their own players and I expect them to be aggressive in free agency going after a defensive end, a cornerback and a linebacker.”
On the Dolphins in the draft- “There is no way they can go into the draft without signing a linebacker and addressing defensive end and at least having a plan at tight end.”
