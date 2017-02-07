Hialeah Family Goes Missing After DCF Granted Custody Of Children

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hialeah police are searching for a family that went missing on the day three children were supposed to be put in the Department of Children and Family’s custody.
DCF is worried about the welfare of 13-year-old Lester Pereira Jr., 11-year-old Roselyn Pereira and 3-year-old Briana Pereira.
The three children were supposed to be handed over to DCF Tuesday afternoon after the department was granted custody on January 27th.
When DCF went to the Hialeah home at 2225 W 60th St. Apt 205, the entire family was gone.
Authorities believe the parents, Lester Pereira Sr. and Rosa Martinez Diaz, may have taken the children and are hiding to avoid the separation of the family.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the children is urged to immediately contact the Hialeah Police Department at (305) 687-2525.