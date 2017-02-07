WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News at 5p & 6p

Boy Bails Out Of Go-Kart As It Crashes Into Car

February 7, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: Child Injured, Crash, Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES (CBSMiami) — A 10-year-old boy riding his go-kart was able to bail out before it went under a car.

Broward Fire Rescue officials said the child was able to get out just before it crashed into the car Tuesday, leaving the go-kart under the vehicle’s wheel near the 3800 block of NW 21st Street.

The child’s foot was left pinned under the vehicle.

Crews were able to use airbags to lift the car and free the child’s foot and take him to Broward Health Medical Center.

The child’s condition is unknown at this time.

