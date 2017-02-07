Baby Rescued From Hot Car Remains Hospitalized

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A year-old-boy pulled from a hot car parked in front of a Pinecrest home remains under a doctor’s care at Baptist Hospital.
The boy was found inside the car at SW 77th Avenue and 124th Terrace on Monday around 3 p.m., paramedics said he had been left alone inside the vehicle for more than an hour.
“This child had been out and about with a family member all day. Upon returning the child was left in the vehicle,” explained Miami-Dade police spokesperson Det. Jennifer Capote.
The boy, who Pinecrest police said was “responsive” when he was found, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Monday’s high temperatures were in the low-80s when the little boy was left in the car.
On average, 38 children die in hot cars each year from heat-related deaths after being trapped inside motor vehicles, according to KidsandCars.org.