White House Releases List Of Terror Attacks They Say Media Underreported

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump says the media has underreported extremist attacks.
On Monday night, the White House released a massive list of attacks they believe deserved more attention than they got.
Here is the list of the 78 attacks, ranging from September of 2014 to December of 2016.
- MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA
- DATE: September, 2014
- TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attack
- ATTACKER: Abdul Numan Haider
- TIZI OUZOU, ALGERIA
- DATE: September, 2014
- TARGET: One French citizen beheaded
- ATTACKER: Jund al-Khilafah in Algeria
- QUEBEC, CANADA
- DATE: October, 2014
- TARGET: One soldier killed and one wounded in vehicle attack
- ATTACKER: Martin Couture-Rouleau
- OTTAWA, CANADA
- DATE: October, 2014
- TARGET: One soldier killed at war memorial; two wounded in shootings at Parliament building
- ATTACKER: Michael Zehaf-Bibeau
- NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA
- DATE: October, 2014
- TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attack
- ATTACKER: US person
- RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA
- DATE: November, 2014
- TARGET: One Danish citizen wounded in shooting
- ATTACKERS: Three Saudi Arabia-based ISIL members
- ABU DHABI, UAE
- DATE: December 2014
- TARGET: One American killed in knife attack
- ATTACKER: Dalal al-Hashimi
- SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
- DATE: December, 2014
- TARGET: Two Australians killed in hostage taking and shooting
- ATTACKER: Man Haron Monis
- TOURS, FRANCE
- DATE: December, 2014
- TARGET: Three police officers wounded in knife attack
- ATTACKER: Bertrand Nzohabonayo
- PARIS, FRANCE
- DATE: January, 2015
- TARGET: One police officer and four hostages killed in shooting at a kosher supermarket
- ATTACKER: Amedy Coulibaly
- TRIPOLI, LIBYA
- DATE: January, 2015
- TARGET: Ten killed, including one US citizen, and five wounded in bombing and shooting at a hotel frequented by westerners
- ATTACKERS: As many as five ISIL-Libya members
- RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA
- DATE: January, 2015
- TARGET: Two US citizens wounded in shooting
- ATTACKER: Saudi Arabia-based ISIL supporter
- NICE, FRANCE
- DATE: February, 2015
- TARGET: Two French soldiers wounded in knife attack outside a Jewish community center
- ATTACKER: Moussa Coulibaly
- COPENHAGEN, DENMARK
- DATE: February, 2015
- TARGET: One civilian killed in shooting at a free-speech rally and one security guard killed outside the city’s main synagogue
- ATTACKER: Omar Abdel Hamid el-Hussein
- TUNIS, TUNISIA
- DATE: March, 2015
- TARGET: 21 tourists killed, including 16 westerners, and 55 wounded in shooting at the Bardo Museum
- ATTACKERS: Two ISIL-aligned extremists
- KARACHI, PAKISTAN
- DATE: April, 2015
- TARGET: One US citizen wounded in knife attack
- ATTACKERS: Pakistan-based ISIL supporters
- PARIS, FRANCE
- DATE: April, 2015
- TARGET: Catholic churches targeted; one civilian killed in shooting, possibly during an attempted carjacking
- ATTACKER: Sid Ahmed Ghlam
- ZVORNIK, BOSNIA
- DATE: April, 2015
- TARGET: One police officer killed and two wounded in shooting
- ATTACKER: Nerdin Ibric
- GARLAND, TX, USA
- DATE: May, 2015
- TARGET: One security guard wounded in shooting at the Prophet Muhammad cartoon event
- ATTACKERS: Two US persons
- BOSTON, MA, USA
- DATE: June, 2015
- TARGET: No casualties; one police officer attacked with knife
- ATTACKER: US person
- EL GORA (AL JURAH), EGYPT
- DATE: June, 2015
- TARGET: No casualties; camp used by Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) troops attacked in shooting and bombing attack
- ATTACKERS: Unknown number of ISIL-Sinai members
- LUXOR, EGYPT
- DATE: June, 2015
- TARGET: One police officer killed by suicide bomb near the Temple of Karnak
- ATTACKER: Unidentified
- SOUSSE, TUNISIA
- DATE: June, 2015
- TARGET: 38 killed and 39 wounded in shooting at a beach frequented by westerners
- ATTACKERS: Seifeddine Rezgui and another unidentified attacker
- LYON, FRANCE
- DATE: June, 2015
- TARGET: One civilian killed in beheading and explosion at a chemical plant
- ATTACKER: Yasin Salhi
- CAIRO, EGYPT
- DATE: July, 2015
- TARGET: One killed and nine wounded in VBIED attack at Italian Consulate
- ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL operatives
- CAIRO, EGYPT
- DATE: July, 2015
- TARGET: One Croatian national kidnapped; beheaded on August 12 at an unknown location
- ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operative
- PARIS, FRANCE
- DATE: August, 2015
- TARGET: Two civilians and one US soldier wounded with firearms and knife on a passenger train
- ATTACKER: Ayoub el-Khazzani
- EL GORA, EGYPT
- DATE: September, 2015
- TARGET: Four US and two MFO troops wounded in IED attack
- ATTACKER: Unidentified
- DHAKA, BANGLADESH
- DATE: September, 2015
- TARGET: One Italian civilian killed in shooting
- ATTACKER: Unidentified
- COPENHAGEN, DENMARK
- DATE: September, 2015
- TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attack
- ATTACKER: Palestinian national
- EL GORA, EGYPT
- DATE: October, 2015
- TARGET: No casualties; airfield used by MFO attacked with rockets
- ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives
- PARRAMATTA, AUSTRALIA
- DATE: October, 2015
- TARGET: One police officer killed in shooting
- ATTACKER: Farhad Jabar
- RANGPUR, BANGLADESH
- DATE: October, 2015
- TARGET: One Japanese civilian killed in shooting
- ATTACKER: Unidentified
- HASANAH, EGYPT
- DATE: October, 2015
- TARGET: 224 killed in downing of a Russian airliner
- ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives
- MERCED, CA, US
- DATE: November, 2015
- TARGET: Four wounded in knife attack on a college campus
- ATTACKER: US person
- PARIS, FRANCE
- DATE: November, 2015
- TARGET: At least 129 killed and approximately 400 wounded in series of shootings and IED attacks
- ATTACKERS: Brahim Abdelslam, Saleh Abdeslam, Ismail Mostefai, Bilal Hadfi, Samy Amimour, Chakib Ahrouh, Foued Mohamed Aggad, and Abdelhamid Abaaoud
- DINAJPUR, BANGLADESH
- DATE: November, 2015
- TARGET: One Italian citizen wounded in shooting
- ATTACKER: Unidentified
- RAJLOVAC, BOSNIA
- DATE: December, 2015
- TARGET: Two Bosnian soldiers killed in shooting
- ATTACKER: Enes Omeragic
- SAN BERNADINO, CA, US
- DATE: December, 2015
- TARGET: 14 killed and 21 wounded in coordinated firearms attack
- ATTACKERS: Two US persons
- LONDON, ENGLAND, UK
- DATE: December, 2015
- TARGET: Three wounded in knife attack at an underground rail station
- ATTACKER: Muhyadin Mire
- DERBENT, RUSSIA
- DATE: December, 2015
- TARGET: One killed and 11 wounded in shooting at UN World Heritage site
- ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Caucasus operative
- CAIRO, EGYPT
- DATE: January, 2016
- TARGET: Two wounded in drive-by shooting outside a hotel frequented by tourists
- ATTACKERS: Unidentified ISIL operatives
- PARIS, FRANCE
- DATE: January, 2016
- TARGET: No casualties; attacker killed after attempted knife attack on Paris police station
- ATTACKER: Tarek Belgacem
- PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA
- DATE: January, 2016
- TARGET: One police officer wounded in shooting
- ATTACKER: US person
- HURGHADA, EGYPT
- DATE: January, 2016
- TARGET: One German and one Danish national wounded in knife attack at a tourist resort
- ATTACKER: Unidentified
- MARSEILLES, FRANCE
- DATE: January, 2016
- TARGET: One Jewish teacher wounded in machete attack
- ATTACKER: 15 year-old Ethnic Kurd from Turkey
- ISTANBUL, TURKEY
- DATE: January, 2016
- TARGET: 12 German tourists killed and 15 wounded in suicide bombing
- ATTACKER: Nabil Fadli
- JAKARTA, INDONESIA
- DATE: January, 2016
- TARGET: Four civilians killed and more than 20 wounded in coordinated bombing and firearms attacks near a police station and a Starbucks
- ATTACKERS: Dian Joni Kurnaiadi, Muhammad Ali, Arif Sunakim, and Ahmad Muhazan bin Saron
- COLUMBUS, OH, US
- DATE: February, 2016
- TARGET: Four civilians wounded in machete attack at a restaurant
- ATTACKER: US person
- HANOVER, GERMANY
- DATE: February, 2016
- TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attack
- ATTACKER: Safia Schmitter
- ISTANBUL, TURKEY
- DATE: March, 2016
- TARGET: Four killed and 36 wounded in suicide bombing in the tourist district
- ATTACKER: Mehmet Ozturk
- BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
- DATE: March, 2016
- TARGET: At least 31 killed and 270 wounded in coordinated bombings at Zaventem Airport and on a subway train
- ATTACKERS: Khalid el-Bakraoui, Ibrahim el-Bakraoui, Najim Laachraoui, Mohammed Abrini, and Osama Krayem
- ESSEN, GERMANY
- DATE: April, 2016
- TARGET: Three wounded in bombing at Sikh temple
- ATTACKERS: Three identified minors
- ORLANDO, FL, US
- DATE: June, 2016
- TARGET: 49 killed and 53 wounded in shooting at a nightclub
- ATTACKER: US person
- MAGNANVILLE, FRANCE
- DATE: June, 2016
- TARGET: One police officer and one civilian killed in knife attack
- ATTACKER: Larossi Abballa
- KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
- DATE: June, 2016
- TARGET: 14 killed in suicide attack on a bus carrying Canadian Embassy guards
- ATTACKER: ISIL-Khorasan operative
- ISTANBUL, TURKEY
- DATE: June, 2016
- TARGET: 45 killed and approximately 240 wounded at Ataturk International Airport
- ATTACKERS: Rakhim Bulgarov, Vadim Osmanov, and an unidentified ISIL operative
- DHAKA, BANGLADESH
- DATE: July, 2016
- TARGET: 22 killed, including one American and 50 wounded after hours-long siege using machetes and firearms at holy Artisan Bakery
- ATTACKERS: Nibras Islam, Rohan Imtiaz, Meer Saameh Mubasheer, Khairul Islam Paye, and Shafiqul Islam Uzzal
- NICE, FRANCE
- DATE: July, 2016
- TARGET: 84 civilians killed and 308 wounded by an individual who drove a truck into a crowd
- ATTACKER: Mohamed Bouhlel
- WURZBURG, GERMANY
- DATE: July, 2016
- TARGET: Four civilians wounded in axe attack on a train
- ATTACKER: Riaz Khan Ahmadzai
- ANSBACH, GERMANY
- DATE: July, 2016
- TARGET: At least 15 wounded in suicide bombing at a music festival
- ATTACKER: Mohammad Daleel
- NORMANDY, FRANCE
- DATE: July, 2016
- TARGET: One priest killed in knife attack
- ATTACKERS: Adel Kermiche and Abdel Malik Nabil Petitjean
- CHALEROI, BELGIUM
- DATE: August, 2016
- TARGET: Two police officers wounded in machete attack
- ATTACKER: Khaled Babouri
- QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA
- DATE: August, 2016
- TARGET: Two killed and one wounded in knife attack at a hostel frequented by Westerners
- ATTACKER: Smail Ayad
- COPENHAGEN, DENMAKR
- DATE: September, 2016
- TARGET: Two police officers and a civilian wounded in shooting
- ATTACKER: Mesa Hodzic
- PARIS, FRANCE
- DATE: September, 2016
- TARGET: One police officer wounded in raid after VBIED failed to detonate at Notre Dame Cathedral
- ATTACKERS: Sarah Hervouet, Ines Madani, and Amel Sakaou
- SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
- DATE: September, 2016
- TARGET: One civilian wounded in knife attack
- ATTACKER: Ihsas Khan
- CLOUD, MN, US
- DATE: September, 2016
- TARGET: 10 wounded in knife attack in a mall
- ATTACKER: Dahir Ahmed Adan
- NEW YORK, NY; SEASIDE PARK AND ELIZABETH, NJ, US
- DATE: September, 2016
- TARGET: 31 wounded in bombing in New York City; several explosive devices found in New York and New Jersey; one exploded without casualty at race in New Jersey; one police officer wounded in shootout
- ATTACKER: Ahmad Khan Rahami
- BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
- DATE: October, 2016
- TARGET: Two police officers wounded in stabbing
- ATTACKER: Belgian national
- KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT
- TARGET: No casualties; vehicle carrying three US soldiers hit by a truck
- ATTACKER: Ibrahim Sulayman
- MALMO, SWEDEN
- DATE: October, 2016
- TARGET: No casualties; mosque and community center attacked with Molotov cocktail
- ATTACKER: Syrian national
- HAMBURG, GERMANY
- DATE: October, 2016
- TARGET: One killed in knife attack
- ATTACKER: Unknown
- MANILA, PHILIPPINES
- DATE: November, 2016
- TARGET: No casualties; failed IED attempt near US Embassy
- ATTACKERS: Philippine nationals aligned with the Maute group
- COLUMBUS, OH, US
- DATE: November, 2016
- TARGET: 14 wounded by individuals who drove a vehicle into a group of pedestrians and attacked them with a knife
- ATTACKER: US person
- N’DJAMENA, CHAD
- DATE: November, 2016
- TARGET: No casualties; attacker arrested after opening fire at entrance of US Embassy
- ATTACKER: Chadian national
- KARAK, JORDAN
- DATE: December, 2016
- TARGET: 10 killed and 28 wounded in shooting at a tourist site
- ATTACKERS: Several gunmen
- BERLIN, GERMANY
- DATE: December, 2016
- TARGET: 12 killed and 48 wounded by individual who drove truck into a crowded market
- ATTACKER: Anis Amri