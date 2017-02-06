White House Releases List Of Terror Attacks They Say Media Underreported

February 6, 2017 9:45 PM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Terror Attacks

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump says the media has underreported extremist attacks.

On Monday night, the White House released a massive list of attacks they believe deserved more attention than they got.

Here is the list of the 78 attacks, ranging from September of 2014 to December of 2016.

 

  • MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA
    • DATE: September, 2014
    • TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attack
    • ATTACKER: Abdul Numan Haider

 

  • TIZI OUZOU, ALGERIA
    • DATE: September, 2014
    • TARGET: One French citizen beheaded
    • ATTACKER: Jund al-Khilafah in Algeria

 

  • QUEBEC, CANADA
    • DATE: October, 2014
    • TARGET: One soldier killed and one wounded in vehicle attack
    • ATTACKER: Martin Couture-Rouleau

 

  • OTTAWA, CANADA
    • DATE: October, 2014
    • TARGET: One soldier killed at war memorial; two wounded in shootings at Parliament building
    • ATTACKER: Michael Zehaf-Bibeau

 

  • NEW YORK CITY, NY, USA
    • DATE: October, 2014
    • TARGET: Two police officers wounded in knife attack
    • ATTACKER: US person

 

  • RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA
    • DATE: November, 2014
    • TARGET: One Danish citizen wounded in shooting
    • ATTACKERS: Three Saudi Arabia-based ISIL members

 

  • ABU DHABI, UAE
    • DATE: December 2014
    • TARGET: One American killed in knife attack
    • ATTACKER: Dalal al-Hashimi

 

  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
    • DATE: December, 2014
    • TARGET: Two Australians killed in hostage taking and shooting
    • ATTACKER: Man Haron Monis

 

  • TOURS, FRANCE
    • DATE: December, 2014
    • TARGET: Three police officers wounded in knife attack
    • ATTACKER: Bertrand Nzohabonayo

 

  • PARIS, FRANCE
    • DATE: January, 2015
    • TARGET: One police officer and four hostages killed in shooting at a kosher supermarket
    • ATTACKER: Amedy Coulibaly

 

  • TRIPOLI, LIBYA
    • DATE: January, 2015
    • TARGET: Ten killed, including one US citizen, and five wounded in bombing and shooting at a hotel frequented by westerners
    • ATTACKERS: As many as five ISIL-Libya members

 

  • RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA
    • DATE: January, 2015
    • TARGET: Two US citizens wounded in shooting
    • ATTACKER: Saudi Arabia-based ISIL supporter

 

  • NICE, FRANCE
    • DATE: February, 2015
    • TARGET: Two French soldiers wounded in knife attack outside a Jewish community center
    • ATTACKER: Moussa Coulibaly

 

  • COPENHAGEN, DENMARK
    • DATE: February, 2015
    • TARGET: One civilian killed in shooting at a free-speech rally and one security guard killed outside the city’s main synagogue
    • ATTACKER: Omar Abdel Hamid el-Hussein

 

  • TUNIS, TUNISIA
    • DATE: March, 2015
    • TARGET: 21 tourists killed, including 16 westerners, and 55 wounded in shooting at the Bardo Museum
    • ATTACKERS: Two ISIL-aligned extremists

 

  • KARACHI, PAKISTAN
    • DATE: April, 2015
    • TARGET: One US citizen wounded in knife attack
    • ATTACKERS: Pakistan-based ISIL supporters

 

  • PARIS, FRANCE
    • DATE: April, 2015
    • TARGET: Catholic churches targeted; one civilian killed in shooting, possibly during an attempted carjacking
    • ATTACKER: Sid Ahmed Ghlam

 

  • ZVORNIK, BOSNIA
    • DATE: April, 2015
    • TARGET: One police officer killed and two wounded in shooting
    • ATTACKER: Nerdin Ibric

 

  • GARLAND, TX, USA
    • DATE: May, 2015
    • TARGET: One security guard wounded in shooting at the Prophet Muhammad cartoon event
    • ATTACKERS: Two US persons

 

  • BOSTON, MA, USA
    • DATE: June, 2015
    • TARGET: No casualties; one police officer attacked with knife
    • ATTACKER: US person

 

  • EL GORA (AL JURAH), EGYPT
    • DATE: June, 2015
    • TARGET: No casualties; camp used by Multinational Force and Observers (MFO) troops attacked in shooting and bombing attack
    • ATTACKERS: Unknown number of ISIL-Sinai members

 

  • LUXOR, EGYPT
    • DATE: June, 2015
    • TARGET: One police officer killed by suicide bomb near the Temple of Karnak
    • ATTACKER: Unidentified

 

  • SOUSSE, TUNISIA
    • DATE: June, 2015
    • TARGET: 38 killed and 39 wounded in shooting at a beach frequented by westerners
    • ATTACKERS: Seifeddine Rezgui and another unidentified attacker

 

  • LYON, FRANCE
    • DATE: June, 2015
    • TARGET: One civilian killed in beheading and explosion at a chemical plant
    • ATTACKER: Yasin Salhi

 

  • CAIRO, EGYPT
    • DATE: July, 2015
    • TARGET: One killed and nine wounded in VBIED attack at Italian Consulate
    • ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL operatives

 

  • CAIRO, EGYPT
    • DATE: July, 2015
    • TARGET: One Croatian national kidnapped; beheaded on August 12 at an unknown location
    • ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operative

 

  • PARIS, FRANCE
    • DATE: August, 2015
    • TARGET: Two civilians and one US soldier wounded with firearms and knife on a passenger train
    • ATTACKER: Ayoub el-Khazzani

 

  • EL GORA, EGYPT
    • DATE: September, 2015
    • TARGET: Four US and two MFO troops wounded in IED attack
    • ATTACKER: Unidentified

 

  • DHAKA, BANGLADESH
    • DATE: September, 2015
    • TARGET: One Italian civilian killed in shooting
    • ATTACKER: Unidentified

 

  • COPENHAGEN, DENMARK
    • DATE: September, 2015
    • TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attack
    • ATTACKER: Palestinian national

 

  • EL GORA, EGYPT
    • DATE: October, 2015
    • TARGET: No casualties; airfield used by MFO attacked with rockets
    • ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives

 

  • PARRAMATTA, AUSTRALIA
    • DATE: October, 2015
    • TARGET: One police officer killed in shooting
    • ATTACKER: Farhad Jabar

 

  • RANGPUR, BANGLADESH
    • DATE: October, 2015
    • TARGET: One Japanese civilian killed in shooting
    • ATTACKER: Unidentified

 

  • HASANAH, EGYPT
    • DATE: October, 2015
    • TARGET: 224 killed in downing of a Russian airliner
    • ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Sinai operatives

 

  • MERCED, CA, US
    • DATE: November, 2015
    • TARGET: Four wounded in knife attack on a college campus
    • ATTACKER: US person

 

  • PARIS, FRANCE
    • DATE: November, 2015
    • TARGET: At least 129 killed and approximately 400 wounded in series of shootings and IED attacks
    • ATTACKERS: Brahim Abdelslam, Saleh Abdeslam, Ismail Mostefai, Bilal Hadfi, Samy Amimour, Chakib Ahrouh, Foued Mohamed Aggad, and Abdelhamid Abaaoud

 

  • DINAJPUR, BANGLADESH
    • DATE: November, 2015
    • TARGET: One Italian citizen wounded in shooting
    • ATTACKER: Unidentified

 

  • RAJLOVAC, BOSNIA
    • DATE: December, 2015
    • TARGET: Two Bosnian soldiers killed in shooting
    • ATTACKER: Enes Omeragic

 

  • SAN BERNADINO, CA, US
    • DATE: December, 2015
    • TARGET: 14 killed and 21 wounded in coordinated firearms attack
    • ATTACKERS: Two US persons

 

  • LONDON, ENGLAND, UK
    • DATE: December, 2015
    • TARGET: Three wounded in knife attack at an underground rail station
    • ATTACKER: Muhyadin Mire

 

  • DERBENT, RUSSIA
    • DATE: December, 2015
    • TARGET: One killed and 11 wounded in shooting at UN World Heritage site
    • ATTACKER: Unidentified ISIL-Caucasus operative

 

  • CAIRO, EGYPT
    • DATE: January, 2016
    • TARGET: Two wounded in drive-by shooting outside a hotel frequented by tourists
    • ATTACKERS: Unidentified ISIL operatives

 

  • PARIS, FRANCE
    • DATE: January, 2016
    • TARGET: No casualties; attacker killed after attempted knife attack on Paris police station
    • ATTACKER: Tarek Belgacem

 

  • PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA
    • DATE: January, 2016
    • TARGET: One police officer wounded in shooting
    • ATTACKER: US person

 

  • HURGHADA, EGYPT
    • DATE: January, 2016
    • TARGET: One German and one Danish national wounded in knife attack at a tourist resort
    • ATTACKER: Unidentified

 

  • MARSEILLES, FRANCE
    • DATE: January, 2016
    • TARGET: One Jewish teacher wounded in machete attack
    • ATTACKER: 15 year-old Ethnic Kurd from Turkey

 

  • ISTANBUL, TURKEY
    • DATE: January, 2016
    • TARGET: 12 German tourists killed and 15 wounded in suicide bombing
    • ATTACKER: Nabil Fadli

 

  • JAKARTA, INDONESIA
    • DATE: January, 2016
    • TARGET: Four civilians killed and more than 20 wounded in coordinated bombing and firearms attacks near a police station and a Starbucks
    • ATTACKERS: Dian Joni Kurnaiadi, Muhammad Ali, Arif Sunakim, and Ahmad Muhazan bin Saron

 

  • COLUMBUS, OH, US
    • DATE: February, 2016
    • TARGET: Four civilians wounded in machete attack at a restaurant
    • ATTACKER: US person

 

  • HANOVER, GERMANY
    • DATE: February, 2016
    • TARGET: One police officer wounded in knife attack
    • ATTACKER: Safia Schmitter

 

  • ISTANBUL, TURKEY
    • DATE: March, 2016
    • TARGET: Four killed and 36 wounded in suicide bombing in the tourist district
    • ATTACKER: Mehmet Ozturk

 

  • BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
    • DATE: March, 2016
    • TARGET: At least 31 killed and 270 wounded in coordinated bombings at Zaventem Airport and on a subway train
    • ATTACKERS: Khalid el-Bakraoui, Ibrahim el-Bakraoui, Najim Laachraoui, Mohammed Abrini, and Osama Krayem

 

  • ESSEN, GERMANY
    • DATE: April, 2016
    • TARGET: Three wounded in bombing at Sikh temple
    • ATTACKERS: Three identified minors

 

  • ORLANDO, FL, US
    • DATE: June, 2016
    • TARGET: 49 killed and 53 wounded in shooting at a nightclub
    • ATTACKER: US person

 

  • MAGNANVILLE, FRANCE
    • DATE: June, 2016
    • TARGET: One police officer and one civilian killed in knife attack
    • ATTACKER: Larossi Abballa

 

  • KABUL, AFGHANISTAN
    • DATE: June, 2016
    • TARGET: 14 killed in suicide attack on a bus carrying Canadian Embassy guards
    • ATTACKER: ISIL-Khorasan operative

 

  • ISTANBUL, TURKEY
    • DATE: June, 2016
    • TARGET: 45 killed and approximately 240 wounded at Ataturk International Airport
    • ATTACKERS: Rakhim Bulgarov, Vadim Osmanov, and an unidentified ISIL operative

 

  • DHAKA, BANGLADESH
    • DATE: July, 2016
    • TARGET: 22 killed, including one American and 50 wounded after hours-long siege using machetes and firearms at holy Artisan Bakery
    • ATTACKERS: Nibras Islam, Rohan Imtiaz, Meer Saameh Mubasheer, Khairul Islam Paye, and Shafiqul Islam Uzzal

 

  • NICE, FRANCE
    • DATE: July, 2016
    • TARGET: 84 civilians killed and 308 wounded by an individual who drove a truck into a crowd
    • ATTACKER: Mohamed Bouhlel

 

  • WURZBURG, GERMANY
    • DATE: July, 2016
    • TARGET: Four civilians wounded in axe attack on a train
    • ATTACKER: Riaz Khan Ahmadzai

 

  • ANSBACH, GERMANY
    • DATE: July, 2016
    • TARGET: At least 15 wounded in suicide bombing at a music festival
    • ATTACKER: Mohammad Daleel

 

  • NORMANDY, FRANCE
    • DATE: July, 2016
    • TARGET: One priest killed in knife attack
    • ATTACKERS: Adel Kermiche and Abdel Malik Nabil Petitjean

 

  • CHALEROI, BELGIUM
    • DATE: August, 2016
    • TARGET: Two police officers wounded in machete attack
    • ATTACKER: Khaled Babouri

 

  • QUEENSLAND, AUSTRALIA
    • DATE: August, 2016
    • TARGET: Two killed and one wounded in knife attack at a hostel frequented by Westerners
    • ATTACKER: Smail Ayad

 

  • COPENHAGEN, DENMAKR
    • DATE: September, 2016
    • TARGET: Two police officers and a civilian wounded in shooting
    • ATTACKER: Mesa Hodzic

 

  • PARIS, FRANCE
    • DATE: September, 2016
    • TARGET: One police officer wounded in raid after VBIED failed to detonate at Notre Dame Cathedral
    • ATTACKERS: Sarah Hervouet, Ines Madani, and Amel Sakaou

 

  • SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA
    • DATE: September, 2016
    • TARGET: One civilian wounded in knife attack
    • ATTACKER: Ihsas Khan

 

  • CLOUD, MN, US
    • DATE: September, 2016
    • TARGET: 10 wounded in knife attack in a mall
    • ATTACKER: Dahir Ahmed Adan

 

  • NEW YORK, NY; SEASIDE PARK AND ELIZABETH, NJ, US
    • DATE: September, 2016
    • TARGET: 31 wounded in bombing in New York City; several explosive devices found in New York and New Jersey; one exploded without casualty at race in New Jersey; one police officer wounded in shootout
    • ATTACKER: Ahmad Khan Rahami

 

  • BRUSSELS, BELGIUM
    • DATE: October, 2016
    • TARGET: Two police officers wounded in stabbing
    • ATTACKER: Belgian national

 

  • KUWAIT CITY, KUWAIT
    • TARGET: No casualties; vehicle carrying three US soldiers hit by a truck
    • ATTACKER: Ibrahim Sulayman

 

  • MALMO, SWEDEN
    • DATE: October, 2016
    • TARGET: No casualties; mosque and community center attacked with Molotov cocktail
    • ATTACKER: Syrian national

 

  • HAMBURG, GERMANY
    • DATE: October, 2016
    • TARGET: One killed in knife attack
    • ATTACKER: Unknown

 

  • MANILA, PHILIPPINES
    • DATE: November, 2016
    • TARGET: No casualties; failed IED attempt near US Embassy
    • ATTACKERS: Philippine nationals aligned with the Maute group

 

  • COLUMBUS, OH, US
    • DATE: November, 2016
    • TARGET: 14 wounded by individuals who drove a vehicle into a group of pedestrians and attacked them with a knife
    • ATTACKER: US person

 

  • N’DJAMENA, CHAD
    • DATE: November, 2016
    • TARGET: No casualties; attacker arrested after opening fire at entrance of US Embassy
    • ATTACKER: Chadian national

 

  • KARAK, JORDAN
    • DATE: December, 2016
    • TARGET: 10 killed and 28 wounded in shooting at a tourist site
    • ATTACKERS: Several gunmen

 

  • BERLIN, GERMANY
    • DATE: December, 2016
    • TARGET: 12 killed and 48 wounded by individual who drove truck into a crowded market
    • ATTACKER: Anis Amri
