Wannstedt On Brady: “I Don’t Think Anybody Will Ever Win 5 Super Bowl’s Again”

FOX Sports NFL In-Studio analyst, Dave Wannstedt joined the Joe Rose Show on 560 WQAM to recap the Patriots epic comeback victory in Super Bowl LI against the Atlanta Falcons and Tom Brady winning his fifth Super-Bowl. They also discuss Jason Taylor being a first ballot Hall of Famer.
On Tom Brady winning his fifth Super Bowl- “I don’t think anybody will ever win five Super Bowl’s again.”
On New England’s comeback- “By falling behind early, it was beneficial to them.”
On Belichick’s halftime message- “It’s interesting because the players were telling us that during halftime, Belichick told them [just play one good quarter].
On why Atlanta collapsed- “Lack of running game hurt the Falcons. They were 0 for 5 in the second half [on 3rd down]; when that happens it tells me you put yourself in long 3rd down conversions, [due to] lack of running game.”
On Jason Taylor- “I’m happy for him and he deserved it.”
