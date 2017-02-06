Three-Week-Old Baby In Critical Condition After Crash

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A three-week-old baby is in critical condition following a hit and run crash in Miami.
Saturday morning, around 1 a.m., a Ford Econoline cargo van struck a Nissan at the intersection of SW 17th Avenue and 7th Street after it ran a red light.
“There were three passengers inside the Nissan; the mother, father and a 22-day old baby,” said Miami police spokeswoman Yelitza Cedano.
The infant, who was ejected from the car on impact, was rushed to the Ryder Trauma Center. After the crash, the driver of the van ran away.
“We want you as the person who caused this wreck to please some forward. I’m sure you have kids and if you do, please feel for these parents. These parents want their baby to get better. They are in distress. They’re distraught and we want you to come forward,” said Cedano.
Anyone with information on the crash is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.