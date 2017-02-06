Teen Shot Outside Of Home During Super Bowl Get Together

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami/AP) — A teen was rushed to the hospital after he was shot during a Super Bowl party in Miami Gardens.
The 13-year-old was outside a home at NW 37th Avenue and 213th Street around 7:30 p.m. when gunfire erupted.
Debra Gilbert, whose daughter and grandchildren live in the home, said enough is enough.
“It’s ridiculous now because you can’t even live, you got kids out here, this has been a problem since I grew up in this neighborhood,” said Gilbert.
Nikisa Smith said her son is doing okay. She says her other children and guests “had to run for their life” when the shooting started. Several nearby cars were riddled with bullet holes.
Smith said it’s not the first time her house has been shot at and believes it may stem from a fight her 17-year-old son had over a year ago.
