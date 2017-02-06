Super Bowl Hero James White Hails From South Florida

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
HOUSTON (CBSMiami) – The New England Patriots can thank a running back from Fort Lauderdale for helping clinch the team’s 5th Super Bowl victory.
James White, now a Super Bowl champion, is from Fort Lauderdale. Just eight short years ago, he played for the St. Thomas Aquinas Raiders when that team won the high school national title in 2008.
Now, he’s a huge reason why the Patriots rallied to defeat the Falcons 34-28 in Sunday’s game because of his two-yard touchdown run in overtime.
White had a total of three touchdowns, two on the ground and one through the air. He ran into the end zone for the first of New England’s essential two-point conversions. And he caught a game-high 14 passes for 110 yards.
Now he’s going to Disney World!
Monday afternoon, White will continue a tradition that began 30 years ago and appear in a celebration parade at Magic Kingdom Park before cheering fans and park guests.
Monday marks the fourth time a member of his team participated in the Super Bowl parade at Disney, dating to 2002. No NFL team has had a player appear more than four times in the iconic parade.
White joins a stellar 30-year history of heroes from sports and beyond who have celebrated special achievements at either Walt Disney World Resort in Florida or the Disneyland Resort in California.