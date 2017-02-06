Saving Lives In A Terror Attack: There’s An App For That

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND (CBSMiami) — If you were caught in the middle of a terrorist attack, would you know how to react and how to help those around you?

Thanks to a group of four British medical professionals, there’s now an app for that.

“We have to empower the public with the skills and knowledge to be able to act in the first few minutes,” explained Brigadier Timothy Hodgetts, Co-Author citizenAID.

Army doctor Timothy Hodgetts survived a terrorist bombing 25 years ago and says the most recent attacks in Berlin and Istanbul highlight the need for “citizenAID.”

“It is at the front of people’s minds that it can happen, even though it’s a rare event,” said Hodgetts.

The app, which also comes as a booklet, shows how to react to a mass shooting, a knife attack, or a bombing.

It teaches how to assess and treat traumatic injuries.

Step by step, the app shows how to use whatever you can find to stop bleeding.

Creators say it also reinforces the police message; that you should run, hide and call them first.

“When you’ve got to that place of safety and you’ve got injured with you, then that is the time to get the app out,” explained Hodgetts.

“You teach people to do these skills, they will save a life. That’s an amazing thing to be able to train for, said citizenAID Co-Author Andrew Thurgood.

The app is now available in the UK and will be available in the U.S. soon. It downloads to a smartphone so it works without an internet connection.