Parents Arrested, Charged With Child Abuse And Child Neglect

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A mother and father have been arrested after allegedly hitting their son with a belt at a South Florida shopping mall.

The incident took place on Sunday outside of Bloomingdale’s at Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater.

Authorities arrested 28-year-old Mariano Pinar and 27-year-old Dazny Torres after responding to a call in reference to battery on a child.

Sweetwater Police arrived at the mall and made contact with Pinar, who admitted that he hit his son one time with a belt because he would not stay quiet.

Pinar then took officers to where his wife was with their son.

The child had a bloody mouth due to a laceration on his upper lip, with blood smeared across his cheek.

According to the police report, Torres stated in Spanish to the officers that she was sorry but the child wouldn’t be quiet.

Officers also observed a red welt across the child’s back, a scar on his head and large cavities on most of his molars.

When asked about the injuries, the child replied in Spanish that mom is the bad one and that dad just hit me today, per the report.

The child also told officers that the scar on his head was due to being hit with a belt buckle by his mother.

Both parents were charged with child neglect, no great bodily harm and child abuse, no great bodily harm.