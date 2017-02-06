‘On Your Feet!’ To Kick Off Broadway Miami Season

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Broadway hit “On Your Feet!” is now coming to South Florida, along with some other huge productions.
“Finding Neverland,” “Chicago,” “The Color Purple,” “The Book of Mormon,” “The Bodyguard” are all coming to the Adrienne Arsht Center.
But this time around, Miami’s hometown show is headlining the 2017 season!
Gloria and Emilio Estefan made the announcement late Monday night.
“People will identify here, that’s why I think they definitely wanted to open here in Miami,” Emilio Estefan said. “I think a lot of people will feel proud. A lot of people will have so many memories. You know, we started in Miami. It’s a blessing.”
The show is a history lesson set to music about how this Miami power couple became superstars.
“I hope they are inspired in some way,” Gloria Estefan said.
“On Your Feet” kicks off the Broadway Miami season in October of 2017
For more information, visit www.arshtcenter.org.