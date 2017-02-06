New Legal Challenge To Pres. Trump’s Immigration & Travel Ban

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TAMPA (CBSMiami) – President Donald Trump will meet with troops at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa on Monday amid a legal showdown in San Francisco over his controversial immigration and travel ban.

On Monday, lawyers from Washington State and Minnesota filed legal briefs in the City by the Bay which argued that the President’s order unlawfully targets Muslims. The Justice Department has until Monday evening to issue its response.

On Sunday, a federal appeals court in San Francisco denied the government’s request to resume the ban days after a Seattle judge issued a temporary restraining order blocking it nationwide.

The White House has said they expect the federal courts will reinstate the ban.

“We’re very confident as we move through the process of these appeals that the President’s authority in this area will be upheld,” said Vice President Mike Pence during an interview over the weekend on CBS News “Face The Nation.”

As Pence predicted legal victory, Trump took to social media to blast the judge behind the challenge.

The judge opens up our country to potential terrorists and others that do not have our best interests at heart. Bad people are very happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

Just cannot believe a judge would put our country in such peril. If something happens blame him and court system. People pouring in. Bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

I have instructed Homeland Security to check people coming into our country VERY CAREFULLY. The courts are making the job very difficult! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 5, 2017

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was among Republicans who distanced themselves from the President.

“We all get disappointed from time to time, at the outcome in courts on things that we care about but I think it’s best to avoid criticizing judges individually,” said McConnell during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Nearly 100 prominent tech companies including Apple, Facebook, and Uber are filing a legal brief opposing the President’s order. They argue that immigration and economic growth are ‘intimately tied.’ The administration counters that the ban is needed to keep terrorists out.