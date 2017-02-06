Moving U: Get Twisted With Acroyoga

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Looking for a unique way to stay healthy and happy? Finding time for fitness can be tough with our busy schedules but CBS4’s Vanessa Borge found some folks putting a new twist into their yoga routine.

David Rojas gets moving with Acroyoga.

“It was an immediate curiosity of who is this person, what are they doing? Click on their profile, you get to realize they’re practicing their skill. So I challenged myself. I look at it as, I can climb on their shoulders, I can lift them up in the air,” explained Rojas.

Barbara Davison, a certified yoga instructor, says this is the workout for those of us whose bodies can’t handle the pressure of weight lifting or pounding pavement.

“What was great about Acroyoga is you can get a workout, you know your cardiovascular workout in there. But also it’s very therapeutic,” said Davison. The pressure feels good on parts of your body and when you’re upside down it helps decompress your spine. It’s really therapeutic.”

Rojas says you don’t have to be a yoga expert to enjoy Acroyoga and no prior skills are needed.

“You don’t have to be an acrobat, you don’t have to be a gymnast. you don’t have to be a yogi, you don’t have to bend like a pretzel. Just realize that you have to be in decent health to be able to not hurt yourself but try it. Even beginner poses, even holding someone’s body as they lean forward,” said Rojas.

Davison’s advice is to simply have no fear and have lots of fun.

“When you’re up in the air upside down, you kind of lose track of what’s what, right left, up or down. You need a lot of communication with your partner, and just no fear, like not being afraid to fall and get up and try again,” said Davison.

You can follow David and Barbara on Instagram at @easilyfinddavid and @lightheartyoga.

Click here for more information about Acroyoga and to find a class/teacher near you.

