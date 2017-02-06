Most Talked About Super Bowl Commercials

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
NEW YORK (CBSMiami) – While most people may be talking about that amazing New England Patriots comeback win at the Super Bowl, the commercials also have people talking especially those from advertisers who didn’t shy away from politics.
The most controversial commercial of the night goes to construction company 84 Lumber. The spot features a Spanish-speaking mother and daughter who leave their home and walk for days to reach the U.S. At the end, the pair discover a border wall and then a door.
The message after the door opens: “The will to succeed is always welcome here.” The original version was banned by Fox Network for being too political. Viewers were asked to go to the company’s website to see the spot in its entirety which eventually crashed the Pennsylvania company’s website.
Budweiser’s Super Bowl ad shared the story of its founder who immigrated from Germany and his pursuit of the American dream. While the commercial was shot before the election, it hasn’t stopped the controversy over immigration.
“It was a story about the American dream working hard to achieve your goals,” said Jeanine Poggi of Advertising Age. “I think given the current political climate it’s going to be taken a lot different. I don’t think they ever meant to take a political stand with this.”
Car maker Audi didn’t shy away from making a statement when it aired an ad about gender equality and a father struggling to explain the lack of equal pay to his young daughter.
And there was some humor this year too. One of the most talked about commercials is about avocados from Mexico. A spoof on a secret society controlling everything in the world, including avocados.
Advertisers shelled out 5 million dollars for a 30-second commercial during last night’s Super Bowl. Total spending on ads was expected to be 385 million dollars.