Lauren’s List: Wildest Excuses For Missing Work

February 6, 2017 6:52 AM By Lauren Pastrana
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s the day after the Super Bowl and a lot you are thinking about making that call to work.

You know the one, where you cough a little bit and say you’re too sick to come in.

It’s estimated about 16 million people miss work or school on the Monday after the big game.

Some may actually be sick. Tthe majority – probably not.

That got me thinking, what are the craziest reasons people have used for skipping work.

Luckily, Career Builder asked employers and managers this very question and some of the best (or worst) responses are in today’s “Lauren’s List.

1. Flat Tire – One employer surveyed says an employee once called out of work claiming the ozone in the air flattened his tires so he couldn’t drive there. Here’s where Uber or Lyft would come in handy!

2. Hair Trouble – Another manager says a direct report blew off work because her roots were showing and she had to keep her hair appointment.

3. Spider Stress – One employee ditched work because they found a spider in their home and told their boss they were experiencing traumatic stress as a result.

4. Honest Answer – Finally, honesty is the best policy, right? So why not just say you have better things to do? At least one employer told CareerBuilder a staffer skipped work for precisely that reason and wasn’t afraid to admit it.

Are you skipping work on this Post-Super Bowl Monday? What’s the craziest excuse you’ve ever used to avoid the office?

