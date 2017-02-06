In The Recruiting Huddle: Elijah Moore – St. Thomas Aquinas

February 6, 2017 2:21 PM By Larry Blustein
Filed Under: Elijah Moore, In The Huddle, SFHSSports, St. Thomas Aquinas High School

PLAYER: Elijah Moore
POSITION: WR
SCHOOL: Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas
CLASS: 2018
HEIGHT: 5-10
WEIGHT: 175

SCOUTING: Make no mistake, this is easily one of the state’s top receivers – and he was this past season as well. This is perhaps the most skilled and college ready athlete in this receiving class. Moore is quick, strong and knows how to make the defensive backs pay. Nobody in this class statewide has put more into getting better. Look back at the game he has played the past few years and you will see a talent that has been waiting for his chance. That time has arrived – and you can almost guarantee that if the opposition does not put their best foot forward – he will set records. Moore will continue to draw attention from some of the top schools nationally – because he is that good.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4844428/elijah-moore

