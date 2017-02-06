SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

Even as the 7-on-7 season is getting started, the topic on just about every player, coach and fan’s mind these days is where is everyone headed – and when?

As the Florida Fire 7-on-7 programs held a scrimmage with Belle Glade last Saturday in West Palm Beach, many prospects showed up for the event with some of their new teammates.

As 7-on-7, camps and combines take the spotlight in the offseason, the transfers are not very far away – with Miami Central, Miami Northwestern, Chaminade-Madonna and defending Class 8A state champion Southridge already starting to change the landscape of high school football.

For teammates Logan Giordano and Quinn Dempsey, the move from Archbishop McCarthy, where they made a name for themselves, and heading to Chaminade-Madonna, where the defending 3A state runner-ups are stacked with talent, the decision was tough, but one that both believe will work better for them.

Giordano, a top 80 pre-spring receiver, is excited about the move, but also understands that competition awaits.

“This is the best move for me,” he said. “I cannot say enough about Archbishop McCarthy and everyone associated with the school, but for my future, this was the best move.”

Giordano is one of the many who has sharpened his skills with Sly Johnson of Premier Athletes. Johnson has felt all along that Giordano should be a statewide recruit and has already turned plenty of heads.

“The one thing that you notice about Logan is he leaves nothing on the field,” Johnson said. “He is the ultimate team player who just happens to be one of the best in South Florida.”

Chaminade-Madonna and Florida Fire teammate Dempsey is also of the belief that this is his final season, and even though he leaves many great coaches, teachers, administrators and friends behind, this was essential for his chances to play at the next level.

“This was a tremendous opportunity for me to have the chance to get a lot more exposure,” Dempsey explained. “The schedule alone will give me that exposure.”

As Giordano and Dempsey are just two of the many impressive student/athletes coming in to compete for the head coach Dameon Jones and the Lions, Miami Central’s pipeline from Flanagan could be enough to help the Rockets get back to the state championships – where they missed out this year.

Five athletes have already made the move, and Class of 2018 safety Hunter Goetz is one of those. Just two years removed from an 8A state title for the Falcons, Goetz makes the move to better help his chances of landing a scholarship, which has been tough over the past two years.

“Things have been great,” he said. “Having the chance to play for a program that is in the playoff mix every year and is stacked with big time talent and coaching, this was an easy decision. I have put a lot into football and would like to see it extend beyond next year. This is a great opportunity for all of us.”

With the School Choice Bill going into effect this coming school year, athletes from all over Miami-Dade and Broward Counties have been exploring their options.

FIRE SHOWS OFF PLENTY OF TALENT

By now, if you have followed high school football in South Florida, you already know how competitive it is year round, so it is no surprise when you have so many quality football prospects come together in one place.

That’s what the Fire and Glades Central experienced on Saturday when talent was on every field at Seminole Palms Park, and it was great to watch.

Because we promote some 6,000 prospects in the state of Florida each year, we knew all about the Palm Beach athletes and they were indeed very impressive. In fact, in each scrimmage game they played, big time catches, throws and interceptions became common as the 305, 954 and 561 flexed some muscle.

Here are some of the football players who showed out. There were many others as well, but we will get those talented prospects out during the next few months.

2019 – Steve Barrett, RB, Belle Glade Glades Central

2018 – Chaii Bland, WR, Miami Central

2020 – Zachary Bohannon, QB, Boca Raton St. John Paul II

2019 – Marlon Brunson, WR/S, West Boca Raton

2018 – Traquan Butler, DB Miami Southridge

2018 – Corey Cola, Jr., DB, Lake Worth Park Vista

2018 – Jake Collins, DB, Lake Worth Park Vista

2018 – Michael Cox, QB, Miami Southridge

2019 – Darren Davis, RB/WR, Miami Christopher Columbus

2019 – Dashaun Davis, Slot/CB, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Richard Davius, QB, Belle Glade Glades Central

2018 – Oyeh Lurry-Davis, WR, Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer

2018 – Jordan Dillard, Athlete, Miami Southridge

2018 – Miguel Edwards, DB, Deerfield Beach

2018 – Shane Ellis, TE, Boca Raton Olympic Heights

2018 – Bailey Finkelberg, WR, Fort Lauderdale Pine Crest

2018 – Trey Flowers, RB, Miami Palmetto

2019 – Eldridge Franklin, DB, Palm Beach Lakes

2018 – Jamarian Green, WR/DB, Belle Glade Glades Central

2018 – Gurvan Hall, S, Palm Beach Lakes

2018 – Akeem Hayes, WR, Hollywood South Broward

2019 – Diamante Howard, LB, Miami Southridge

2019 – E.J. Jackson, WR/DB, West Palm Beach Cardinal Newman

2018 – Herman Jackon, DB, Miami Southridge

2020 – Derohn King, QB, Sunrise Piper

2019 – Antonio Laidler, DB, Belle Glade Glades Central

2018 – Dante Lang, TE, Boca Raton

2018 – Kenih Lovely, DB, Palm Beach Gardens Dwyer

2019 – Marlin Mayo, WR, Chaminade-Madonna

2018 – Cornelius McCoy, WR/DB, Deerfield Beach

2019 – Chris McDonald, DB, Miami Southridge

2020 – Deajaun McDougle, Deerfield Beach

2018 – Jermaine McMillan, DB, Miami Edison

2019 – Daelen Menard, QB, Chaminade-Madonna

2018 – Elijah Moore, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas

2019 – Taiwan Mullen, DB, Coconut Creek

2018 – Mike Nestor, DB, Boca Raton Olympic Heights

2018 – Teriq Phillips, WR, St. Thomas Aquinas

2018 – Atorian Perry, DB/WR, Lake Worth Park Vista

2018 – Anthony Petillo, QB, Boca Raton Olympic Heights (2018),

2018 – Mark Pope, WR, Miami Southridge

2019 – Will Poses, QB, Miami Gulliver Prep

2019 – Cairiq Rackley, QB, Miami Southridge

2019 – Tanega Doster-Rayne, DB, Hialeah Gardens Mater Academy

2018 – Vincent Redmon, DB/WR, Palm Beach Lakes

2018 – Frank’Kywon Rolle, LB, Belle Glade Glades Central

2019 – Tyler Scott, S, Fort Lauderdale University School

2019 – Kewan Smith, DB/WR, Miami Southridge

2019 – Jacquez Stuart, RB, Miami Northwestern

2018 – Ivan Thomas, WR, Miami Palmetto

2018 – Daquris Wiggins, WR, Miami Southridge

2018 – T.J. Young, DB, Palm Beach Lakes