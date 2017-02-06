Aquinas’ Curt Casteel Wins Quarterback Prep Showcase

SFHSSports: Twitter | Facebook

As Wesley Carroll talked to the athletes who attended his Quarterback Prep Elite Combine last Saturday at University School. He spoke about making sacrifices.

As the high school and youth athletes listened to this former St. Thomas Aquinas, Mississippi State and FIU standout, they heard the real thing. Coming from someone who played the game at a high level and knows what it takes to succeed.

“I gained the success I did because of what I put into getting better and working on my game,” he told the group who took part in the event. “When you play for the kinds of coaching I was honored to play for, you learn that there are no shortcuts.”

With that, he started his event – which attracted some of the most promising young passers in the region. Add in the valuable experiences the middle school athletes were receiving – and it was truly a day that many will learn and build on.

What this day was all about was a little competition. Bringing some of those quality passers together to showcase why many continue to talk about their progress – and what lies ahead.

“We were fortunate to bring in some of the top young arms from this area,” Carroll explained. “Young men who have put this sport before a lot of things – and have done very well.”

When the competition was over, and the day had ended, St. Thomas Aquinas 2019 standout Curt Casteel was the 2017 Quarterback Prep Champion. But he was pushed hard by a real impressive group that also included finalists Nik Scalzo, Jesse Rivera, Jesse Rivera, Kamran Kadivar and Will Wynn.

As South Florida attempts to get the quarterbacks back into the national spotlight, this is truly a group that may be able to rekindle that flame that once was lit pretty good.

With several prospects getting the chance to make a statement, he is a rundown on the prospects who will play a huge role this year:

2019 – Curt Casteel, St. Thomas Aquinas: For the past two years, there has been plenty of talk about this quality passer, who certainly brings plenty to the table. Casteel is a very skilled quarterback who has made major strides. He is certainly one of those players who can raise the bar in a hurry.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/6014834/curt-casteel

2019 – Kamrin Kadivar, Fort Lauderdale Westminster Academy: We have been fortunate to watch the maturity and growth of this impressive football player. The winner of the Best Long Ball competition, Kadivar is someone who has not gotten on the radar, but that is about to change as coaches will see for themselves in the spring.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4111677/kamran-kadivar

2019 – Jesse Rivera, Archbishop McCarthy: Talk about a hidden gem, this is a talented young man we watched last year and followed his progress through a what was a championship season for McCarthy. Rivera is going to be a very special prospect who is athletic and skilled – and with more maturity and those important reps, you can almost guarantee that this athlete will rise up the charts – quickly.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/8072727/jesse-rivera

2019 – Nik Scalzo, Cardinal Gibbons: One of the most dynamic prospects in South Florida, nobody did more for their team as a sophomore than he did this past season, leading the Chiefs into the playoffs. Scalzo has a very accurate arm and has the ability to move the chains with his legs as well. Those two things will keep this tremendous talent in the spotlight. His best years are ahead.

TAPE: https://www.hudl.com/profile/5275001/nik-scalzo

2018 – Marlon Serbin, Cypress Bay: One of the under-the-radar prospects that veteran head coach Mark Guandolo had the chance to work with this past season. As he heads into his final year, Serbin is truly an athlete that will outwork you, as he has already shown by adding weight along with his ability to lead the offense. He will be one of those quarterbacks to keep an eye on this coming season. The offense suits him.

TAPE: http://www.hudl.com/profile/4176114/marlon-serbin

2019 – Will Wynn, Cardinal Gibbons: One of the young and up-and-coming football talents around, and as he continues to learn and get some reps, which he will next season as the Chiefs will be one of the best in the state next season and will score a lot of points. His maturity and growth will add to the fact that he is talented and accurate.