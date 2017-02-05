Muggers Shoot Teen As She Waits Outside Boyfriend’s Home

February 5, 2017 4:15 PM
Filed Under: Armed Robbery, Miami Gardens

MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Police are searching for two suspects who ambushed and shot a teenager during a robbery outside of a home in Miami Gardens.

It happened just after midnight Sunday, near N.W. 178th Terrace and N.W. 54th Avenue.

“The victim was sitting inside her car waiting for a friend,” said Miami-Dade Police. “Two black males armed with guns approached her vehicle, demanding her to open the door.”

When the 19-year-old refused, one of them shot through the window, striking her in the leg. They then reached into the car, grabbed her purse and tried pulling her out, when a neighbor walked outside and startled them.

The gunman then pointed his weapon at the neighbor but the two ran off without firing.

“We were about to call it a night and take her home, and this just happened,” said her boyfriend, shaken up. “Unbelievable! Uncalled for!”

The victim was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center where she remains in stable condition.

The investigation continues.

