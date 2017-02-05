Driver Killed In Robbery After Breaking Down On Side Of Road

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — He apparently was having car trouble and pulled over to the side of the road to see what was wrong.
Moments later, Jose Manuel Reyes, 42, would be shot to death.
City of Miami police officers found him at approximately 7:22 p.m. Saturday, at 10th Avenue and N.W. 4th Street, unresponsive and suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest.
The hazard lights from his car were still blinking.
“He was trying to find something in the trunk of his car when he was approached by the male demanding his property,” said the department’s Yelitza Cedano.
Further investigation revealed that Reyes refused to give up his stuff and a struggle ensued. The suspect pulled out a firearm and shot him several times.
Reyes was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center but didn’t survive.
The offender fled on foot westbound on 4th Street.
If you have any information that can help find this killer, contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS. Anonymous tips that lead to an arrest can get a $3,000 reward.