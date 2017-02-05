3 Women Extricated, Driver Flees From Crash

February 5, 2017 3:08 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Police are looking for the driver who ran from a major collision that left three women injured and trapped in their car.

A Ford Expedition and Hyundai Sonata crashed Saturday afternoon at the intersection of N.W. 18th Avenue and 58th Street.

The impact caused the Hyundai to hit a pole and come to rest in someone’s yard.

Three women were inside and had to be extricated from the car. The passengers were both seriously injured. The driver was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

The driver in the Ford fled on foot, however, leaving the SUV at the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

