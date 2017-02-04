Suspect Killed, Officer Wounded In Late Night Confrontation

February 4, 2017 11:05 AM
Filed Under: Miami, Officer Involved Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Golden Beach Police officer is recovering after he was shot during a confrontation in Miami.

It happened Saturday at 1:30 a.m. near N.E. 11th Avenue and N.E. 105th Street.

Police responded to a report of an armed man on someone’s property. A perimeter was set up and they located the suspect in a backyard.

A K-9 officer was shot in the arm as he approached.

The suspect was killed but officials have not yet released details on exactly what happened.

Paramedics rushed the wounded officer to a local area hospital.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

CBS4 Supports Ride DCC
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia