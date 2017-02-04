Suspect Killed, Officer Wounded In Late Night Confrontation

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — A Golden Beach Police officer is recovering after he was shot during a confrontation in Miami.
It happened Saturday at 1:30 a.m. near N.E. 11th Avenue and N.E. 105th Street.
Police responded to a report of an armed man on someone’s property. A perimeter was set up and they located the suspect in a backyard.
A K-9 officer was shot in the arm as he approached.
The suspect was killed but officials have not yet released details on exactly what happened.
Paramedics rushed the wounded officer to a local area hospital.