Some Airlines Still Not Allowing Refugees To Fly

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (CBSMiami/AP) — While airlines are honoring the temporary halt on President Donald Trump’s travel ban, some immigrants are still having trouble boarding planes to the United States.

Royal Jordanian is resuming flights from Iraq, Syria, Libya, Yemen, Iran and Somalia to the US as long as people present valid visas or green cards.

But an immigration lawyer in Djibouti, Africa, wasn’t having much luck Saturday arranging flights at Djibouti-Ambouli International Airport for stranded Yemeni citizens with visas. Julie Goldberg said she was told by a Qatar Airways representative and Turkish Airlines supervisor that immigrants from those seven countries are still not being allowed to fly.

One person who finally was allowed to board was a 12-year-old Yemeni girl whose family are U.S. citizens. She is flying with her father.

A Somali refugee says about 140 refugees whose resettlement in the United States was blocked by President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration have been sent back to their refugee camp.

Nadir Hassan says the group of Somali refugees was relocated to Dadaab camp in eastern Kenya on Saturday. They had been expected to settle in the U.S. this week and had been staying at an International Organization for Migration transit center in Nairobi.

Hassan said he was hoping to start a new life in the U.S.

Uber CEO Travis Kalanick says his company is buying plane tickets for stranded drivers.

Kalanick tweeted Friday night that the head of litigation for the ride-hailing app is “buying a whole bunch of airline tickets ASAP!”

U.S. District Judge James Robart in Seattle put a nationwide hold on Trump’s executive order Friday night.

Trump tweeted Saturday that the ruling “is ridiculous and will be overturned!”

Kalanick quit Trump’s council of business advisers Thursday.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)