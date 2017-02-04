Jason Taylor Elected Into Hall Of Fame

February 4, 2017 8:17 PM
Jason Taylor, Miami Dolphins

CANTON, Ohio (CBSMiami) — Next stop: Canton, Ohio.

Miami Dolphins great Jason Taylor was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame Saturday. The 6’6″ defensive end from Akron was drafted in the 3rd round and spent 15 years in the NFL, 13 of which was with in aqua and orange.

Taylor, 42, finished his career with 139.5 sacks, ranking 7th all-time, and his 9 touchdowns on defense are the most ever by a defensive lineman or linebacker. Three of those came by interception, another record at his position, and he’s tied for 1st with 29 fumble recoveries. The 6 fumbles he returned for scores are also the most by any defensive player ever.

#99 joins nine other Dolphins in the Hall of Fame: Nick Buoniconti, Larry Csonka, Bob Griese, Dan Marino, Jim Langer, Larry Little, Don Shula, Dwight Stephenson, and Paul Warfield.

